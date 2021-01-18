2020 in Photos

Since 2017, I’ve been posting a photo every day to Instagram and photo.cate.blog. I kept that up last year, posting 363 photos in total. In 2020 most challenging was the monotony of long periods of lockdown, but I’m glad I kept at it.

In 2019’s recap post I wrote, “when writing has felt impossible, it’s nice to keep up some form of expression consistently”, which still feels very true. Pandemic life has been so boring at times, sometimes I’ve felt like I had nothing of interest to say or write, but (almost) every day, I have found an image worth sharing, and that feels like something to celebrate.

