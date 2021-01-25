2020 in Writing

I sent 13 WTHIC letters from three countries, had five articles in Qz. I was also on the UK Channel 4 News.

This blog was seen by just over 25K visitors for a little more than 41K views, and I published just 20 posts (many of which just linked out to the proper post elsewhere). This is down from 40K visitors and just under 60K views in 2019.

In 2019 I wrote that it hadn’t been a great year for writing, but 2020 was worse. I started the year determined to rebuild the habit, with a friend and I meeting in coffee shops on Tuesday evenings, but that came to an end when the pandemic hit, and between the stress and boredom of that, the loss of my usual writing places (planes and coffee shops, mainly), and changing jobs I didn’t feel I had a whole lot to say anyway. I did write some things I’m proud of, a couple of which remain unpublished (working on it). I’m happy that coming into 2021, I am finally coming out the other side of writers block, and focusing on rebuilding the habit of publishing reguarly.

Most Popular Posts 2020

Most Popular Posts Pre-2020

* indicates that this was also on the pre-2019 list last year.

** indicates this was on the 2019 list last year.

