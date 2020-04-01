How to fix five of the most common pain points of working from home

Career, management, quartz, Leave a comment

My latest in Quartz…

Over the past couple of weeks there has been so much conversation about how to work remotely, missing the key phrase during a global pandemic, which I’m not sure any of us has the answer to.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are struggling, even those who already have been working remotely for awhile. In situations like these, it can be helpful to break apart the different threads that people struggle with.

These typically are:

– Ergonomics
– Systems
– Focus
– Context
– Human contact

Continue reading… (email gate)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.