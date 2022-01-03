2021 in Writing

In 2021, I committed to publishing each Monday. Aside from a couple of narrow misses in October, I kept at it, making 52 posts over the year, up from 20 in 2020 (I wrote more about what this looked like in my retrospective: The Year of Habits). I had 4 articles on LeadDev. I sent 9 WTHIC letters from three countries (Ireland, France and the Netherlands).

This blog was seen by nearly 39K visitors for over 63K views. This is up from just over 25K visitors for a little more than 41K views in 2020.

Most Popular Posts 2021

Most Popular Posts Pre-2021

* indicates that this was also on the pre-2020 list last year.

** indicates this was on the 2020 list last year.

