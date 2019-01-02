2018 in Writing

I sent 48 WTHIC letters from 21 cities in 14 countries on three continents, one post on Medium (which got 5K views) and had five articles in Quartz.

This blog was seen by a smidgen over 45K visitors for just under 73K views, and I published 42 posts. This is down from last year’s 57K visitors, just under 94K views and 88 posts published.

Most Popular Posts 2018

Most Popular Posts Pre-2018

* indicates that this was also on the pre-2017 list last year.

^ indicates that this was one of the top posts of 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...