2018 in Writing

I sent 48 WTHIC letters from 21 cities in 14 countries on three continents, one post on Medium (which got 5K views) and had five articles in Quartz.
This blog was seen by a smidgen over 45K visitors for just under 73K views, and I published 42 posts. This is down from last year’s 57K visitors, just under 94K views and 88 posts published.
Most Popular Posts 2018
- Creating Success, Together. The final part of a six part series that was the talk I gave this year. It’s about aligning ideas of success throughout the team and with individuals to create a more functional work environment.
- How Do Developers Define Success. The second part of the series for that talk. It’s looking at how developers specifically think about success, based on the StackOverflow survey and some even more biased Twitter research.
- After the Toxicity the Toxicity Remains. I wrote about the ongoing effects of toxic work environments, and the many acts of healing.
- Whose Expectations are Those Anyway? The first part of the talk on success.
- Inclusion is a Hack. Some thoughts on the way we talk about inclusion and the need to address historic issues of structural inequity.
- Managing Up and Down. Some thoughts on “managing up”, why people struggle with it, and what it looks like.
- Towards Productive Technical Discussions. Repost from the internal team blog on giving and receiving feedback on technical work.
Most Popular Posts Pre-2018
* indicates that this was also on the pre-2017 list last year.
^ indicates that this was one of the top posts of 2017.
- Testing Intents on Android: Like Stabbing Yourself in the Eye with a Blunt Implement*. Intent testing was not particularly straight-forward, or well documented, and I shared what I found in a weekend of fighting with it. I think this is one of my best technical posts, and it’s nice to see it still getting the attention it deserves! I want to believe this is because more people are writing tests now.
- Extracting the Dominant Color from an Image in Processing*. An early technical post (2013!) in what went on to become Show & Hide. It’s about determining the dominant color in an image.
- iOS: Getting a Thumbnail for a Video*. Another technical post from 2015!
- Creating and Comparing Images on Android*. More technical work from Show & Hide (2015) – I replicated my work on iOS to create test images, and compare images against each other in tests.
- Testing Code that Depends on Remote APIs. A technical post from 2010 outlining the difficulties of testing code depending on external services and how to work around them.
- The Day I Leave the Tech Industry*. From 2014, and still going. I wrote about feeling like my time in tech was running out – it resonated with a lot of women, and continues to (especially with the revelations earlier this year).
- Creating Test Images and Comparing UI Images*. Technical work from Show & Hide on iOS (2015) In which I nerd out about UIImages, creating test images, and comparing them pixel by pixel.
- Android: Touch to Change Image. Technical post from 2016 on having two images and changing the image in response to touch events.
- Honey, I Left the Tech Industry. Some reflections a year after I left The Conglomerate – what I expected and what I found.
- The Disillusionment of the Early Career Engineer. From 2013, some thoughts on common themes I heard in talking to early career engineers.