My friend Jean and I recorded a little video for her Lead Time Chat series on the topic of coaching. Some topics we covered…

The difference between an external coach and a manager.

Working with an external coach across multiple jobs.

Finding a good fit with a coach.

Whether an engineering background is what you need in a coach.

When external coaching can harm a situation.

There are other videos and space to discuss in the Lead Time community.

