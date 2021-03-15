Panel: Recognizing and rectifying your mistakes as an engineering leader

Last month I put together a panel for the Lead Dev on recognizing and rectifying your mistakes as an engineering leader. I rarely moderate panels, but for this audience and this topic I was in!

The big failure of most panels is that they are full of abstract platitudes. To avoid that – especially on such an important topic – I took a slightly different approach and prepped a case study with each panelist. We did a deep dive into an actual mistake they made, what happened as result, and what they learned. I’m really grateful to each of them for trusting me in this process, and I hope you find the end result helpful.

Watch the panel in full on the LeadDev site

