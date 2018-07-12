The State of WordPress Mobile

mobile

Slides from my WCEU talk on the WordPress mobile apps, you can see the full version with speaker notes here. It’s a recap of what shipped in 2017 and explores our themes for 2018.

Mega thanks to my colleague Matt Miklic who made the deck.

