The State of WordPress Mobile

Slides from my WCEU talk on the WordPress mobile apps, you can see the full version with speaker notes here. It’s a recap of what shipped in 2017 and explores our themes for 2018.
Mega thanks to my colleague Matt Miklic who made the deck.
Engineering an Interesting Life
