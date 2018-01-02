2017 in Writing

I sent 40 WTHIC letters from 17 countries on four continents, and published two posts on Medium (one of which got over 33K views). I also wrote up my set up for Uses This which was pretty cool!

This blog was seen by a smidgen under 57K visitors for just under 94K views, and I published 88 posts. This is down from last year’s 77.5K visitors, just over 124K views and 134 posts published.

It’s nice to see so much of my writing on management in the top posts of this year, and my technical posts having such longevity.

Most Popular Posts 2017

Most Popular Posts Pre-2017

* indicates that this was also on the pre-2016 list last year.

^ indicates that this was one of the top posts of 2016.

