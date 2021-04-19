Empowering your engineering team with an effective decision-making process

My latest for LeadDev…

A common area where managers fail to scale is in decision-making.

The two extremes are: being responsible means making all decisions and enabling a team means staying out of details and letting them make decisions.

Both of these are bad. One is controlling and fails to scale for obvious reasons. The other fails to scale because it pushes all the work onto the team, creating variance and evading responsibility. Managers in this category will be fine as long as they have high-performing individuals making good decisions, but they won’t know where to begin with people who can’t make good decisions, or how to address issues when things go wrong.