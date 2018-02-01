Book: A Higher Standard

I was recommended A Higher Standard, and was pretty excited to learn about the first woman to become a 4 Star General (not that I knew what a 4 Star General was at the time… but it seemed impressive). Although, I’m not wild about military analogies and violence of any kind so I wasn’t sure how well I would relate to it. Actually, I loved it, and read it almost entirely on the various planes out to the US. It was really fascinating to get an insight into her career, and how she approached things (including rolling out the first computer system to track military equipment — awesome!). It was more about the ideals of the military rather than the actions, which was less confronting. There was a lot of good insight into training and supporting people, which I really appreciated. Recommend!

