I’ve been meaning to read Men Explain Things To Me for a while, but putting it off because I worried it would leave me feeling even more despondent about the world. I’m so glad I finally got to reading it though – it was so beautifully written and thought provoking. How correcting women relates to silencing and doubting women and how that is tied into rape culture will continue to haunt me.

A relatively short read, and so worth it.

