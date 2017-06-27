Top Posts
Home Books Book: Radical Candor
Books

Book: Radical Candor

written by Cate June 27, 2017

I’d heard about Radical Candor (Amazon) a lot but was put off by some of the things I saw about gender differences. Two colleagues finally convinced me to read it.

It’s a more applied lens on the concepts in Leadership and Self-Deception, and similar core to it is seeing other colleagues as human beings. The framework of radical candor / obnoxious aggression / ruinous empathy is helpful – the two axes (“care personally” and “challenge directly”) help push towards productive conversations.

Some other helpful concepts that came up in the book:

  • Growth. Not everyone is ambitious (all the time), and people are ambitious for different things. This is actually part of a healthy team.
  • Self care. I like that she makes this foundational. I’ve found it to be very true.
  • Getting to know you 1:1s. A series of 1:1s where you get to know someone’s life story, ambitions and then tie it to their current work. Seems like an interesting idea, albeit a scary one (the life story!).

The chapter on gender is as bad as I feared – worse, even. It’s more concerned with how men feel about gendered interactions than how women experience structural sexism. It caught me by surprise, because there’s a lot of good in the point and as I approached that chapter I realized it was really exciting to read a book on leadership by a woman (still a novelty) that addressed things like the likability gap. And then… an entire chapter of harmful nonsense.

This leaves me conflicted on whether or not I recommend it. But I think it’s worth reading critically – there are helpful concepts, but there is also some stuff that is very problematic and unlikely to help the goal of inclusive management.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Book: Principle Centered Leadership

April 11, 2014

Engineering an Interesting Life

October 26, 2011

Book: Women in IT: Inspiring the next...

March 6, 2015

No Novel November (2014)

December 1, 2014

Book: Leadership and Self-Deception

June 7, 2016

Book: The Four Agreements

January 10, 2014

4 Hours to Smash the CS Stereotype...

April 1, 2011

Book: Hidden Figures

May 30, 2017

Book: How to Deliver a TED Talk

November 21, 2014

Book: Demystifying Public Speaking

January 17, 2017

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: