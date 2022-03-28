The “Not Doing” List

Periodically, I like to step back and think about the things that I’m not doing.

I’m not talking about the things that are on my list, but that I haven’t done yet, or the things that I’m actively choosing not to do.

I’m talking about the things that I didn’t have time to think about. I ask myself questions like:

What would I do, if I was free of $responsibility?

What would I do, if $area was a priority?

If I had a clone, what would I ask them to do?

What would I do if I were more inclined to enforce things?

What would I do if I was more inclined to be democratic?

What would I do, if I knew I was going to leave in 6 months?

What would I do, if I was optimizing for a year from now?

… two years from now?

Often this exercise results in things that I’m definitely not going to do. That’s okay, at least I know what they are. But sometimes it opens up my thinking in useful ways.

Try it! And if you want to, let me know how you get on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like Loading...