Sometimes you have to choose between being right and being effective

My latest in Quartz…

My partner and I had a hellish move recently. We were lucky in that our landlords are nice, reasonable people, and unlucky in that they were quite disorganized and hadn’t done everything they needed to, like ordering furniture and thoroughly cleaning up after the last tenant.

So as this played out, living in a hotel, in a new (to me) country, trying to juggle his new job, my existing job, and the absolute chaos of everything, our differences started to play out.

My partner, a software engineer, said “they should do these things.” I, an engineering director, started to develop a risk mitigation strategy.