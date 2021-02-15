Leading your engineering team with ‘experiments’ not ‘processes’

My first post for the LeadDev…

Many teams have the same fear when it comes to a new manager: they fear the process monster.

Process monster (n): a manager for whom the answer is always, always ‘process’. The process monster will add more and more processes to the team until the team collapses under the weight of them. Eventually, the monster will move to another role, and the failure of the team will be explained as ‘resistance to process’.

I’m sure you’ve encountered process monsters in the wild before. Some have enough empathy and are in the right roles to be successful, while some have the effect of strong glue: slowly grinding a team to a halt under the illusion of improving efficiency that never materializes.