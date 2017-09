I don’t like to give advice but there is one piece I give reasonably often in various forms, and feel pretty confident about.

When your job gets harder, make a friend.

It’s easy to hide away when we get overwhelmed thinking the best thing to do is to “focus” and “get stuff done” and 💯 that is sometimes exactly what needs to happen.

But sometimes support and encouragement will do more for you than any number of hours can accomplish.

