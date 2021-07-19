The Weekly Joy List

Something that came up in the Balance course I took was the lack of celebration and joy in my life (I doubt this is just me; it’s seems to be a common condition in the endless March of 2020). Anyway, my homework that I’ve kept up for several weeks now is the following:

Make a list of small items of joy each week.

Read them to my partner at the end of it.

It’s now an item on my weekly list (see: How I Offloaded my Anxiety to Trello), and helping me make more of the small moments in a still-somewhat-monotonous-and-restricted life.

Sharing in case it’s a useful idea for anyone else. If you try it, let me know how you get on.

