I thought it would be fun to make an animated gif showing progress on a cross stitch project.
A reminder that this is what progress looks like. Any achievement is made up of many steps we don’t normally see.
2 replies on “Progress”
Did you design this pattern as well? It’s wonderful!
Thanks Alex! No not quite at that level yet bought the pattern on Etsy!