Book: Love Sick

I read Love Sick on the recommendation of my friend Natasha. I found it an interesting and at times helpful read, but whether or not it’s interesting probably depends on the person.

It’s about the way people experience love, mostly as told by literature, illustrated with comparison to mental illness. It’s heteronormative, and not exactly balanced in terms of gender representation even then – skewing towards the experiences of men. Caveats aside, I found it interesting as a kind of… academic deconstruction of an intensely emotional experience. I felt like it gave me context and some kind of idea of what healthy romantic relationships look like – or at least what to avoid.

