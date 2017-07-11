Book: Thanks for the Feedback

The premise of Thanks for the Feedback (Amazon) is that we should get better at receiving feedback. I started feeling a little resentful of that because I think most feedback is bad (and quickly turns into advice). But I quickly got over it because the book is really helpful, and yes, it gave me some better tools to receive feedback, but that’s not passive – it gave me ways to be more involved in the feedback so that I get the kind of feedback I want and need in a way that is useful. AND it gave me some tools to better give feedback, too.

I was recommending this book to people before I had finished it, so spoiler: I think it’s great and I really recommend it (especially if feedback is important part of your job, e.g. you’re a manager). But some highlights that I pulled from it:

We have three reactions to feedback: truth, relationship and identity. Truth: just feels wrong – it’s not inline with the facts we have. Relationship: this is a reaction to your relationship with the feedback giver. Identity: makes you question how you see yourself.

Three types of feedback: appreciation, coaching and evaluation. Appreciation: I see you and I value you. Coaching: direction / suggestions / guidance. Evaluation: where are you? We need to distinguish between types – often we hear evaluation in coaching, and it makes us anxious. We might need the evaluation before we can get the coaching.

“Wrong spotting” in feedback: where we look for what is wrong about the feedback and reasons to discount it. Look for what could be write about it instead.

Feedback is where information becomes judgement, skewed via the experiences of the person giving it. To understand the information, ask questions.

Blind spot: we focus on our intentions and the situation, others focus on our impact.

Feedback is a mirror: honest mirrors and supportive mirrors. Our friends are often supportive mirrors, don’t necessarily say what they really think. Need honest mirrors. Ask “how am I getting in my own way?”

Look at a system: it’s rare that just one person needs to change, there are interactions. Take a step back, look at the system, break the cycles.

Take a growth mindset and score yourself for how you respond to the feedback – not just what the feedback is. The first score is the feedback (the evaluation). The “second score” is what you do with it. Doing well with the second score pays off over time.

You get to have boundaries around feedback: what you want, when you want it, who you choose to accept it from. It’s fine to set those boundaries. If you choose not to take it, and it effects others, work with them to mitigate it.

Coach your coach – understand how you take feedback best, and help them give it to you in a way you can process.

