Top Posts
Home Organization A Taxonomy of Remote Work
Organization

A Taxonomy of Remote Work

written by Cate February 23, 2017
pexels-photo-265129

Credit: Pixabay / fancycrave1

Multi-Location

Multiple offices. Often teams are organized to be based in one office.

Benefits: Employ people in multiple locations (e.g. outside of the bay area).

Challenges: Communication cross-site, competition for projects, frequent travel (esp for leaders in the organization).

Remote By Location Not By Timezone

People don’t work in the same place but work on the same timezone.

Benefits: Employ people in multiple but close-by locations. People’s working hours tend to overlap as much as they would in an office.

Challenges: Remote communication, implicit expectations about working hours.

Remote By Location but with Core Timezone

People don’t work in the same place, or the same timezone, but close enough that there can be 4-6 standard working hours of overlap.

Benefits: Employ people in multiple and slightly further apart locations.

Challenges: Can mean that some people start very early or work very late. Have to figure out some more async communication.

Fully Distributed (Location and Timezone)

People work anywhere, and at any time.

Benefits: Employ people anywhere.

Challenges: Async communication and decision making.

2 comments
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Week in Brief

February 20, 2010

Overwhelmed

October 28, 2009

The Roles We Play

February 28, 2010

The Daily 1, 2, 3

November 25, 2016
Think Positive

Positivity Challenge

May 18, 2011

Week in Brief

March 6, 2010
circles of colors

Structure, Meetings and Other People

August 10, 2015

Week in Brief

February 27, 2010
keep calm and carry on

Week in Brief

November 1, 2010

How I Run a Remote Team

May 12, 2016

2 comments

Jean-Philippe Daigle (@jpdaigle) February 23, 2017 at 8:33 am

Can we find a word for that special failing where the work is fully-distributed across regions, and the teams have figured out async communications, but anyone director-level or above just happens to be at HQ. Meaning all the core decision making and strategy are coming from HQ exclusively – that’s got to be an anti-pattern for distributed companies.

Reply
location de voiture casablanca February 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm

This is a great article

Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: