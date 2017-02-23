Multi-Location

Multiple offices. Often teams are organized to be based in one office.

Benefits: Employ people in multiple locations (e.g. outside of the bay area).

Challenges: Communication cross-site, competition for projects, frequent travel (esp for leaders in the organization).

Remote By Location Not By Timezone

People don’t work in the same place but work on the same timezone.

Benefits: Employ people in multiple but close-by locations. People’s working hours tend to overlap as much as they would in an office.

Challenges: Remote communication, implicit expectations about working hours.

Remote By Location but with Core Timezone

People don’t work in the same place, or the same timezone, but close enough that there can be 4-6 standard working hours of overlap.

Benefits: Employ people in multiple and slightly further apart locations.

Challenges: Can mean that some people start very early or work very late. Have to figure out some more async communication.

Fully Distributed (Location and Timezone)

People work anywhere, and at any time.

Benefits: Employ people anywhere.

Challenges: Async communication and decision making.

A Taxonomy of Remote Work was last modified: by

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...