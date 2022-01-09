2021 in Photos

Since 2017, I’ve been posting a photo every day to Instagram and photo.cate.blog. I kept that up last year, posting 361 photos in total.

In 2021, the aesthetic monotony of pandemic life really started to get to me and this was probably the hardest this project has ever felt. I think part of the appeal of the intense amount of crafting I did was to have something new to photograph at the end of each project. I found myself continually digging through my photo roll to find something – anything – to post, and multiple times I found myself about to post a picture I had already posted before.

That being said, I’m glad I kept at it. It is a nice and minimal time commitment habit, and I hope when life becomes more “normal” it will feel easier, again, and I’ll be glad I stuck with it.

