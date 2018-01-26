Book: Option B

I think I cried reading every chapter of Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy (Amazon), most of which was in public as I read it during my trip to Barcelona. I teared up in various restaurants around town, and on the plane home. It’s a moving book, but also a hopeful one with a lot to learn from in terms of reliance, life after trauma, and supporting those who are experiencing trauma. I’m so glad I read it, and I really recommend it.

The biggest thing I took from it was to make more effort with my friends who are going through things, and not to shy away from asking about The Thing (but also to give them space not to talk about that). It’s an important lesson – especially right now.

