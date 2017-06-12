As I read Superhuman Social Skills (Amazon) I couldn’t stop thinking that the guy who wrote it used to be into pickup. There’s something cynical about the approach that makes me uncomfortable.

I care a lot about being a good friend, and got some ideas about how to do better in social situations I’m less comfortable with… and also some ideas that I don’t plan to try. It’s also all this guy’s personal experience; there’s very little data or research (maybe just one study). I don’t know how much else is out there on this topic, but all in all I don’t think this is the best read.

Book: Superhuman Social Skills was last modified: by

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...